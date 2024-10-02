Automotive sales in Turkey down 1.2 percent in January-September

In September this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 11.6 percent year on year and by 5.1 percent month on month to 85,540 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved down by 14.6 percent year on year and by 2.7 percent month on month to 67,434 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 1.6 percent year on year and decreased by 13.1 percent month on month to 18,106 units.

In the January-September period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 1.2 percent year on year, amounting to 847,692 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 0.9 percent to 673,073 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 8.4 percent to 174,619 units, both on year-on-year basis.