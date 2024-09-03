 |  Login 
Automotive sales in Turkey up 0.2 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 03 September 2024 11:48:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 0.8 percent year on year and decreased by 4.1 percent month on month to 90,134 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 0.2 percent year on year and down by 5.6 percent month on month to 69,288 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 2.6 percent year on year and by 13.4 percent month on month to 20,846 units.

In the January-August period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 0.2 percent year on year, amounting to 762,152 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 3.0 percent to 605,639 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 9.5 percent to 156,513 units, both on year-on-year basis.


