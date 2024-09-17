Turkish motor vehicle sales down 0.2 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 93,792 units, down by 3.7 percent compared to July and up by 0.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 69,288 units, down 0.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 792,256 units, falling by 0.2 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first eight months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 639,721 units, down 2.6 percent, while passenger car exports fell by 3.3 percent to 411,905 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 227,816 small trucks, down 1.3 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 0.2 percent to $23.30 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.80 billion, falling by 4.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In August, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 68,548 units, down by 4.6 percent month on month and decreasing by 1.4 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 51,856 units, down by 6.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 0.4 percent year on year. In the January-August period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 548,260 units, moving up by 9.0 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 429,928 units, increasing by 7.6 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.