Automotive sales in Turkey up 0.1 percent in January-July

In July this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 17.5 percent year on year and by 11.5 percent month on month to 94,037 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved down by 16.0 percent year on year and by 16.5 percent month on month to 73,396 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 22.2 percent year on year and increased by 12.3 percent month on month to 18,380 units.

In the January-July period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 0.1 percent year on year, amounting to 672,018 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 3.4 percent to 563,351 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 11.1 percent to 135,667 units, both on year-on-year basis.