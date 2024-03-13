Turkish motor vehicle sales up 52.1 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 13:30:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 110,797 units, up by 34.4 percent compared to January and increasing by 30.7 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 82,277 units, up 39.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 146,318 units, growing by 52.1 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first two months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 164,560 units, up 4.1 percent, while passenger car exports increased by 2.7 percent to 100,232 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 64,328 small trucks, up 6.2 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 9.1 percent to $5.95 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $1.62 billion, rising by 3.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In February, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 73,513 units, up by 43.3 percent month on month and rising by 56.1 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 56,009 units, up by 34.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 55.1 percent, year on year. In the January-February period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 126,270 units, moving up by 55.2 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 98,216 units, increasing by 58.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.