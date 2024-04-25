Turkish motor vehicle sales up 24.0 percent in January-March

Thursday, 25 April 2024 12:30:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 114,210 units, up by 3.1 percent compared to February and increasing by 4.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 87,071 units, up 9.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 307,461 units, growing by 24.0 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first three months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 256,511 units, up 1.1 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 1.6 percent to 154,319 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 59,847 small trucks, up 13.7 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 4.6 percent to $9.22 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $2.47 billion, falling by 4.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In March, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 78,291 units, up by 6.5 percent month on month and rising by 22.9 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 61,466 units, up by 9.7 percent compared to the previous month and up by 20.2 percent, year on year. In the January-March period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 204,558 units, moving up by 41.0 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 159,682 units, increasing by 41.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.