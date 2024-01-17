Turkish motor vehicle sales up 55.2 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 11:49:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 164,645 units, up by 37.7 percent compared to November and increasing by 35.0 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 126,416 units, up 45.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in 2023, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 1,283,952 units, growing by 55.2 percent on year-on-year basis.

In 2023, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 1,018,247 units, up 5.0 percent, while passenger car exports increased by 16.1 percent to 663,090 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 355,157 small trucks, down 11.0 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 13.3 percent to $35.7 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $10.9 billion, rising by 20.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In December, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 105,574 units, up by 36.8 percent month on month and rising by 70.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 84,644 units, up by 38.0 percent compared to the previous month and up by 73.2 percent year on year. In 2023, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 815,693 units, moving up by 79.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 650,489 units, increasing by 79.9 percent, both compared to 2022.