Automotive sales in Turkey up 60.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 12:17:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 39.8 percent year on year and by 13.5 percent month on month to 115,040 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 54.4 percent year on year and grew by 10.7 percent month on month to 91,424 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 2.3 percent year on year and by 25.9 percent month on month to 23,616 units.

In the January-November period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 60.8 percent year on year, amounting to 1,073,982 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 66.2 percent to 840,925 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 43.7 percent to 233,057 units, both on year-on-year basis.


