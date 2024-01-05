Automotive sales in Turkey up 57.4 percent in 2023

Friday, 05 January 2024 12:07:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 37.7 percent year on year and by 37.9 percent month on month to 158,653 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 45.7 percent year on year and grew by 38.3 percent month on month to 126,416 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 13.3 percent year on year and by 36.5 percent month on month to 32,237 units.

In 2023, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 57.4 percent year on year, amounting to 1,232,635 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 63.2 percent to 967,341 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 39.2 percent to 265,294 units, both on year-on-year basis.