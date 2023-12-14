Turkish motor vehicle sales up 58.7 percent in January-November

Thursday, 14 December 2023 11:41:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 119,529 units, up by 13.7 percent compared to October and increasing by 38.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 91,424 units, up 54.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 1,119,300 units, growing by 58.7 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first 11 months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 926,223 units, up 5.7 percent, while passenger car exports increased by 18.1 percent to 601,665 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 324,558 small trucks, down 11.5 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 14.7 percent to $32.49 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $9.8 billion, rising by 23.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In November, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 77,164 units, up by 18.5 percent month on month and rising by 53.6 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 61,335 units, up by 16.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 62.4 percent, year on year. In the January-November period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 710,105 units, moving up by 81.1 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 565.845 units, increasing by 80.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2022.