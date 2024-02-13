Turkish motor vehicle sales up 53.8 percent in January

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 11:13:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 82,416 units, down by 49.9 percent compared to December last year and increasing by 53.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 64,041 units, up 71.8 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 52,699 units, down by 50.1 percent month on month and rising by 53.8 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 41,749 units, down by 50.7 percent compared to the previous month and up by 61.3 percent year on year.