Automotive sales in Turkey up 6.0 percent in Jan-May

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 11:19:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 10.1 percent year on year and increased by 32.1 percent month on month to 100,305 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved down by 8.2 percent year on year and went up by 30.6 percent month on month to 80,260 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 17.0 percent year on year and grew by 38.5 percent month on month to 20,045 units.

In the January-May period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 6.0 percent year on year, amounting to 471,703 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 10.2 percent to 375,097 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 7.9 percent to 96,646 units, both on year-on-year basis.


