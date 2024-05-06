﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 11.3 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 06 May 2024 14:40:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 22.3 percent year on year and by 30.9 percent month on month to 75,919 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved down by 20.6 percent year on year and by 29.4 percent month on month to 61,448 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 28.6 percent year on year and by 36.4 percent month on month to 14,471 units.

In the January-April period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 11.3 percent year on year, amounting to 371,438 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 16.6 percent to 294,837 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 5.2 percent to 76,601 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 24.0 percent in January-March

25 Apr | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 25.2 percent in Jan-Mar

02 Apr | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 52.1 percent in January-February

13 Mar | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 40.6 percent in Jan-Feb

05 Mar | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 53.8 percent in January

13 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 55.2 percent in 2023

17 Jan | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 57.4 percent in 2023

05 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 58.7 percent in January-November

14 Dec | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 60.8 percent in Jan-Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 61.6 percent in January-October

14 Nov | Steel News