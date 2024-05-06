Automotive sales in Turkey up 11.3 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 06 May 2024 14:40:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 22.3 percent year on year and by 30.9 percent month on month to 75,919 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved down by 20.6 percent year on year and by 29.4 percent month on month to 61,448 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 28.6 percent year on year and by 36.4 percent month on month to 14,471 units.

In the January-April period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 11.3 percent year on year, amounting to 371,438 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 16.6 percent to 294,837 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 5.2 percent to 76,601 units, both on year-on-year basis.