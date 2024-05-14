Turkish motor vehicle sales up 10.4 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 11:25:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 79,150 units, down by 30.6 percent compared to March and decreasing by 22.5 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 61,448 units, down 20.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 386,538 units, growing by 10.4 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first four months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 332,664 units, up 1.0 percent, while passenger car exports rose by 0.4 percent to 206,187 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 109,593 small trucks, up 9.1 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 3.1 percent to $11.93 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $3.32 billion, falling by 3.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In April, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 54,171 units, down by 30.8 percent month on month and decreasing by 13.8 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 43,212 units, falling by 29.7 percent compared to the previous month and down by 14.3 percent, year on year. In the January-April period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 258,671 units, moving up by 24.4 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 202,894 units, increasing by 24.0 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.