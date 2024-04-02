﻿
Automotive sales in Turkey up 25.2 percent in Jan-Mar

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 11:45:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 5.7 percent year on year and by 3.6 percent month on month to 109,828 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 9.9 percent year on year and grew by 5.8 percent month on month to 87,071 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 7.9 percent year on year and by 4.03 percent month on month to 22,757 units.

In the January-February period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 25.2 percent year on year, amounting to 295,519 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 33.05 percent to 233,389 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 2.6 percent to 62,130 units, both on year-on-year basis.


