New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 33.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 21 February 2024 12:19:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 7.1 percent month on month and by 33.3 percent year on year to 213,493 units.

New passenger car registrations in January totaled 113,269 units, increasing by 25.6 percent as compared to December and rising by 39.2 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 53.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in January amounted to 26,980 units, up by 39.9 percent month on month and by 8.4 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 12.6 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


