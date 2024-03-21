New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 9.3 percent in Feb from Jan

Thursday, 21 March 2024 14:03:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 9.3 percent month on month and went up by 77.6 percent year on year to 193,600 units.

New passenger car registrations in February totaled 76,904 units, down by 32.1 percent as compared to January and rising by 63.8 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 39.7 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in February amounted to 18,729 units, down by 32.1 percent month on month and up by 24.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.