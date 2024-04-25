﻿
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 17.1 percent in Mar from Feb

Thursday, 25 April 2024 12:32:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 17.1 percent month on month and went up by 18.2 percent year on year to 226,617 units.

New passenger car registrations in March totaled 88,718 units, up by 15.4 percent as compared to February and rising by 16.2 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 39.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in March amounted to 19,618 units, up by 7.3 percent month on month and down by 13.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.7 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


