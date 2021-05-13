Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 74.1 percent in January-April

Thursday, 13 May 2021 10:09:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 64,494 units, increasing by 137.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 48,375 units, up 121.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 271,173 units, rising by 74.1 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first four months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 339,197 units, up 18.2 percent, while passenger car exports increased by 5.5 percent to 212,056 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 106,078 small trucks, up 47.8 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 33.6 percent to $10.35 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $3.55 billion, rising by 17.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In April, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 36,284 units, increasing by 94.6 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 28,741 units, up 74.8 percent, year on year. In the January-April period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 154,596 units, rising by 65.9 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 125,105 units, increasing by 58.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.