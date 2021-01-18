﻿
Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 61.9 percent in 2020

Monday, 18 January 2021 10:26:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 107,969 units, increasing by 16.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 80,721 units, up 14 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in 2020 overall, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 796,200 units, rising by 61.9 percent on year-on-year basis.

In 2020, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 916,543 units, down 26.8 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 28 percent to 596,616 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 358,182 small trucks, down 7.3 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 16.9 percent to $25.94 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $9.31 billion, falling by 21.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In December, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 54,057 units, increasing by 10 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 45,486 units, up 12.8 percent, year on year. In 2020, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 427,028 units, rising by 54.1 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 360,450 units, increasing by 56.7 percent, both compared to 2019.


