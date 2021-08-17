Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 31.4 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 11:45:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 49,729 units, decreasing by 44.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 36,311 units, down 47.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 461,730 units, rising by 31.4 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first seven months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 512,320 units, up 6.6 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 3.3 percent to 322,874 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 158,341 small trucks, up 32.1 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 26.8 percent to $16.73 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $5.39 billion, rising by 7.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In July, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 28,570 units, increasing by 41.3 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 22,831 units, down 45.0 percent, year on year. In the January-July period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 260,623 units, rising by 33.5 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 208,593 units, increasing by 25.8 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.