Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 2.6 percent in January-November

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 64,036 units, decreasing by 22.7 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 42,982 units, down 33.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 706,166 units, rising by 2.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first 11 months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 834,594 units, up 1.5 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 6.4 percent to 507,399 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 272,558 small trucks, up 18.4 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 16.4 percent to $26.90 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $8.36 billion, rising by 0.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In November, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 35,777 units, decreasing by 18.4 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 27,498 units, down 25.5 percent, year on year. In the January-November period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 394,332 units, rising by 5.7 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 313,080 units, decreasing by 0.6 percent, both compared to the same period of 2020.