Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 3.7 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 10:36:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 69,093 units, increasing by 15.0 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 47,440 units, up 17.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 618,723 units, dropping by 3.7 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first 10 months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 779,317 units, up 2.7 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 1.8 percent to 447,374 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 280,010 small trucks, up 10.2 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 4.3 percent to $25.37 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $7.14 billion, falling by 5.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In October, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 37,918 units, rising by 20.5 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 29,697 units, up 19.1 percent, year on year. In the January-October period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 342,006 units, dropping by 4.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 275,012 units, decreasing by 3.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.