Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 2.9 percent 2021

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 11:33:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 66,505 units, decreasing by 38.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 43,559 units, down 46.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 772,722 units, falling by 2.9 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the full year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 937,005 units, up 2.2 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 5.2 percent to 565,361 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 310,874 small trucks, up 17.9 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports rose by 15.2 percent to $29.87 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $9.27 billion, falling by 0.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In December, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 31,267 units, decreasing by 42.1 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 22,816 units, down 49.8 percent, year on year. In the full year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 425,658 units, falling by 0.3 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 335,896 units, decreasing by 6.8 percent, both compared to 2020.