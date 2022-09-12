Turkish motor vehicle output up 2.3 percent in January-August

Monday, 12 September 2022 13:30:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 92,625 units, declining by 13.3 percent year on year and by 1.1 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-August period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 833,146 units, up by 2.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 62,560 units, rising by 5.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 30,065 units, down 36.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-August period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 496,302 units, dropping by three percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 336,844 units, rising by 11.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 56.9 percent in August, while the rate was 64.4 percent for the first eight months of the year.