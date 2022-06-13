Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.5 percent in January-May

Monday, 13 June 2022 12:25:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 103,984 units, rising by 25.5 percent year on year and decreasing by three percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-May period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 513,887 units, down by 3.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 67,162 units, rising by 0.3 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 36,822 units, up 131.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-May period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 296,362 units, dropping by 16.2 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 217,525 units, rising by 21.6 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 64.1 percent in May, while the rate was 63.7 percent for the first five months of the year.