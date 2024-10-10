Turkey’s basic metal output down 0.8 percent in August from July

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 1.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was down by 5.3 percent compared to August 2023.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 3.7 percent year on year and down by 0.8 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in August decreased by 5.2 percent year on year and increased by 0.3 percent month on month.