Turkey’s wire rod exports down 4.9 percent in Jan-May 2026 despite strong growth to Australia and Bosnia-Herzegovina

In May this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 92,593 metric tons, up by 43.1 percent compared to April and up by 18.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $55.43 million, increased by 47.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 24.1 percent year on year.

In the first five months of the year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 393,995 mt, down 4.9 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 4.2 percent to $230.54 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the January-May period of 2025, Romania was by far Turkey’s largest wire rod export market, while in the same period of 2026 it maintained its leading position despite a 6.4 percent year-on-year decline to 144,664 mt. By contrast, exports to Australia increased by 111.1 percent to 60,063 mt, moving the country up to second place, while shipments to Bosnia-Herzegovina rose by 280 percent to 41,379 mt, placing it third. Exports to Bulgaria decreased by 17.6 percent to 25,014 mt, while the 67 percent decline in exports to Italy was also notable. The overall picture shows that, although Turkey’s total wire rod export tonnage declined by 4.9 percent year on year in the January-May period, strong increases in markets such as Australia and Bosnia-Herzegovina partially offset the losses in traditional European markets.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 144,664 154,533 -6.4 28,105 29,715 -5.4 Australia 60,063 28,452 111.1 16,989 7,967 113.2 Bosnia-Herzegovina 41,379 10,890 280.0 16,432 24 >1000.0 Bulgaria 25,014 30,353 -17.6 - 6,130 - Kosovo 19,452 17,209 13.0 2,515 608 314.0 Libya 12,523 26,667 -53.0 6,001 1 >1000.0 Palestine 10,180 - - 10,180 - - Italy 9,197 27,833 -67.0 - 9,064 -100.0 Chile 9,000 7,478 20.4 - - -9.1 Serbia 8,247 7,126 15.7 23 3,685 -99.4

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January - May 2026