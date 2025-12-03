Turkey’s wire rod exports up 0.3 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 53,964 metric tons, down by 40.9 percent compared to September and up by 74.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $30.37 million, decreasing by 40.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 59.8 percent year on year.
In the first ten months of the year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 768,433 mt, up 0.3 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.2 percent to $440.52 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 272,278 mt, up 14.6 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 57,741 mt, down 13.8 percent year on year, and Libya with 52,340 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-October period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-October 2025
|January-October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|October 2025
|October 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|272,278
|237,517
|14.6
|18,249
|20
|>1000.0
|Bulgaria
|57,741
|66,952
|-13.8
|1,989
|2
|>1000.0
|Libya
|52,340
|8
|>1000.0
|-
|3
|-
|Australia
|51,427
|64,636
|-20.4
|3,760
|9,051
|-58.5
|Italy
|39,794
|32,830
|21.2
|162
|-
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|36,509
|45,764
|-20.2
|5,950
|-
|Kosovo
|32,711
|25,574
|27.9
|3,636
|4,002
|-9.1
|Serbia
|24,435
|8,914
|174.1
|3,450
|-
|Estonia
|17,548
|9,185
|91.0
|-
|-
|Syria
|16,761
|770
|>1000.0
|880
|147
|500.5
Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-October 2025