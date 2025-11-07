 |  Login 
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 2.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Friday, 07 November 2025 13:48:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 91,299 metric tons, up by 112.2 percent compared to August and down by 23.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $50.77 million, increasing by 108.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 29.1 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 714,520 mt, down 2.8 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by nine percent to $409.90 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 254,029 mt, up seven percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 55,752 mt, down 16.7 percent year on year, and Libya with 52,340 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-September period last year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  254,029  237,496  7.0  30,380  52,216 -41.8
Bulgaria  55,752  66,951 -16.7  14,009  17,880 -21.7
Libya  52,340  5  >1000.0  4,891  -    
Australia  47,668  55,585 -14.2  3,396  12,764 -73.4
Italy  39,687  32,830  20.9  3,274  5,007 -34.6
Bosnia-Herzegovina  30,559  45,764 -33.2  7,037  -    
Kosovo  29,070  21,572  34.8  3,778  1,578  139.4
Serbia  20,985  8,914  135.4  8,967  -  >1000.0
Estonia  17,548  9,185  91.0  -    7,488 -
Syria  15,880  624  >1000.0  1,795  51  >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-September 2025


