Turkey’s wire rod exports down 2.8 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 91,299 metric tons, up by 112.2 percent compared to August and down by 23.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $50.77 million, increasing by 108.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 29.1 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 714,520 mt, down 2.8 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by nine percent to $409.90 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 254,029 mt, up seven percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 55,752 mt, down 16.7 percent year on year, and Libya with 52,340 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-September period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 254,029 237,496 7.0 30,380 52,216 -41.8 Bulgaria 55,752 66,951 -16.7 14,009 17,880 -21.7 Libya 52,340 5 >1000.0 4,891 - Australia 47,668 55,585 -14.2 3,396 12,764 -73.4 Italy 39,687 32,830 20.9 3,274 5,007 -34.6 Bosnia-Herzegovina 30,559 45,764 -33.2 7,037 - Kosovo 29,070 21,572 34.8 3,778 1,578 139.4 Serbia 20,985 8,914 135.4 8,967 - >1000.0 Estonia 17,548 9,185 91.0 - 7,488 - Syria 15,880 624 >1000.0 1,795 51 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-September 2025