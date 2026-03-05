 |  Login 
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 33.2 percent in January 2026

Thursday, 05 March 2026 11:58:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 36,874 metric tons, down by 52.4 percent month on month and by 33.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $21.63 million, decreasing by 50.8 percent month on month and 32.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 12,481 mt, down 60.9 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Australia with 9,520 mt, up 28.4 percent, and Libya with 3,020 mt.

Turkey’s top wire rod export destinations in January 2026:

Country Amount (mt)    
  January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  12,481  31,939 -60.9
Australia  9,520  7,412 28.4
Libya  3,020  1 -
Kosovo  2,566  3,210 -20.1
Peru  2,057  -   -
Chile  1,641  -   -
Syria  1,279  2,885 -55.7
Albania  1,196  2,303 -48.0
Iran  650  348 86.7
Trinidad and Tobago  640  -   -

Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

