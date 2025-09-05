Turkey’s wire rod exports up 1.2 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 50,673 metric tons, down by 55.8 percent compared to June and up by 15.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $29.55 million, decreasing by 54 percent compared to the previous month and up by ten percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 579,729 mt, up 1.2 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.3 percent to $334.48 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 221,251 mt, up 26.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 41,743 mt, down 14.9 percent year on year, and Libya with 39,556 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 221,251 175,282 26.2 - 106,650 - Bulgaria 41,743 49,070 -14.9 - 24,718 - Libya 39,556 - - 7,890 - - Australia 39,318 37,590 4.6 9,190 8,824 4.1 Italy 34,386 24,828 38.5 - - - Bosnia-Herzegovina 19,052 41,062 -53.6 5,176 7,999 -35.3 Estonia 17,473 1,698 929.0 6,000 - - Spain 14,993 30,662 -51.1 3,448 - - Chile 12,747 13,101 -2.7 - - - UAE 11,046 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-July 2025