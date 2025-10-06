Turkey’s wire rod exports up 1.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 43,078 metric tons, down by 15.7 percent compared to July and up by 0.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $24.42 million, decreasing by 18.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 5.6 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 623,263 mt, up 1.2 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.2 percent to $359.16 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 223,650 mt, up 20.7 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Libya with 47,449 mt, and Australia with 44,272 mt, up 3.4 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2025 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2025 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 223,650 185,280 20.7 2,399 9,998 -76.0 Libya 47,449 - - 7,892 - - Australia 44,272 42,821 3.4 4,954 5,229 -5.3 Bulgaria 41,743 49,071 -14.9 - - - Italy 36,413 27,823 30.9 2,027 2,995 -32.3 Bosnia-Herzegovina 23,523 45,764 -48.6 4,470 4,702 -4.9 Estonia 17,548 1,698 933.5 - - - Spain 14,993 30,666 -51.1 - 4 - Syria 14,086 573 >1000.0 3,945 174 >1000.0 Chile 13,902 13,101 6.1 1,155 - -

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January - August 2025