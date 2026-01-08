Exports of wire rod from Brazil increase while imports decline in December

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 28,000 mt in December, against 15,400 mt in November, according to foreign trade authority SECEX.

Destinations in December were South American countries (17,000 mt at $607/mt), the Dominican Republic (4,000 mt at $525/mt), the US (3,900 mt at $702/mt), Guatemala (2,500 mt at $515/mt) and Canada (600 mt at $872/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were ArcelorMittal (21,300 mt) and Gerdau (6,700 mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 3,500 mt of wire rod in December, against 6,500 mt in November.

The origins of the imports were China (2,200 mt at $529/mt), Egypt (1,200 mt at $589/mt), and Germany (100 mt at $936/mt), also FOB conditions.

In 2025, Brazil exported 276,100 mt and imported 193,200 mt of wire rod, against respectively 218,800 mt and 211,000 mt in 2024.