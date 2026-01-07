Turkey’s wire rod exports up 4.7 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 61,906 metric tons, up by 14.7 percent compared to October and by 133.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $34.68 million, increasing by 14.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 111.1 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 830,358 mt, up 4.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 2.2 percent to $475.21 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 282,363 mt, up 18.9 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Australia with 64.124 mt, down 11.5 percent year on year, and Bulgaira with 57,741 mt, down 13.8 percent year on year.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 282,363 237,517 18.9 10,086 - - Australia 64,124 72,477 -11.5 12,696 7,841 61.9 Bulgaria 57,741 66,952 -13.8 - - - Libya 52,342 8 >1000.0 2 - - Bosnia-Herzegovina 42,711 45,764 -6.7 6,211 - - Italy 39,794 32,830 21.2 - - - Kosovo 34,872 27,366 27.4 2,155 1,792 20.2 Serbia 28,524 8,914 220.0 4,049 - - Chile 22,707 13,885 63.5 8,805 784 >1000.0 Estonia 17,548 9,185 91.0 - - -

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-November 2025