 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s wire rod exports up...

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 4.7 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 11:27:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 61,906 metric tons, up by 14.7 percent compared to October and by 133.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $34.68 million, increasing by 14.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 111.1 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 830,358 mt, up 4.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 2.2 percent to $475.21 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 282,363 mt, up 18.9 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Australia with 64.124 mt, down 11.5 percent year on year, and Bulgaira with 57,741 mt, down 13.8 percent year on year.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-November period last year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  282,363  237,517 18.9  10,086  -   -
Australia  64,124  72,477 -11.5  12,696  7,841 61.9
Bulgaria  57,741  66,952 -13.8  -    -   -
Libya  52,342  8 >1000.0  2  -   -
Bosnia-Herzegovina  42,711  45,764 -6.7  6,211  -   -
Italy  39,794  32,830 21.2  -    -   -
Kosovo  34,872  27,366 27.4  2,155  1,792 20.2
Serbia  28,524  8,914 220.0  4,049  -   -
Chile  22,707  13,885 63.5  8,805  784 >1000.0
Estonia  17,548  9,185 91.0  -    -   -

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-November 2025


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish mills target $5/mt rises in local and export rebar prices, buyers unsupportive

07 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish wire rod prices remain stable

06 Jan | Longs and Billet

Danieli to supply Hoa Phat with new rolling mill and four-strand caster

06 Jan | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 2, 2026

06 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices relatively stable, with negative bias as demand still poor

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL floats export tender for 20,000 mt of wire rod

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 1, 2026

02 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 53, 2025

30 Dec | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices fluctuate within limited range, outlook for January cautious

29 Dec | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 52, 2025

26 Dec | Longs and Billet

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  0.7 - 10 mm
ZHITI SA
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5 - 56 mm
MM DEMİR ÇELİK
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5 - 12 mm
KHALIFA STEEL INDUSTRIES WLL
View Offer