Turkey’s wire rod exports up 0.5 percent in H1 2025

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 13:52:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 114,626 metric tons, up by 46.8 percent compared to May and up by 16.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $64.32 million, increasing by 44.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.6 percent year on year.

In the first half of the year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 531,465 mt, up 0.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.5 percent to $304.93 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 221,251 mt, up 26.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 41,743 mt, down 14.5 percent year on year, and Italy with 34,386 mt, up 38.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country
Amount (mt)
 
 
 
 
 
 
January-June 2025
January-June 2024
Y-o-y change (%)
June 2025
June 2024
Y-o-y change (%)
Romania
221,251
175,282
26.2
66,718
52,048
28.2
Bulgaria
41,743
48,794
-14.5
11,390
14,973
-23.9
Italy
34,386
24,828
38.5
6,554
4,040
62.2
Libya
31,667
-
-
5,000
-
-
Australia
30,128
28,767
4.7
1,676
4,421
-62.1
Bosnia-Herzegovina
13,876
33,063
-58.0
2,986
5,544
-46.1
Chile
12,758
13,101
-2.6
5,280
4,198
25.8
Spain
11,545
30,662
-62.3
-
3,501
-
Estonia
11,473
1,698
575.7
-
1,537
-
UAE
11,046
-
-
-
-
-
Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-June 2025

