Turkey’s wire rod exports up 0.5 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 114,626 metric tons, up by 46.8 percent compared to May and up by 16.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $64.32 million, increasing by 44.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 8.6 percent year on year.

In the first half of the year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 531,465 mt, up 0.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 6.5 percent to $304.93 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 221,251 mt, up 26.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 41,743 mt, down 14.5 percent year on year, and Italy with 34,386 mt, up 38.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 221,251 175,282 26.2 66,718 52,048 28.2 Bulgaria 41,743 48,794 -14.5 11,390 14,973 -23.9 Italy 34,386 24,828 38.5 6,554 4,040 62.2 Libya 31,667 - - 5,000 - - Australia 30,128 28,767 4.7 1,676 4,421 -62.1 Bosnia-Herzegovina 13,876 33,063 -58.0 2,986 5,544 -46.1 Chile 12,758 13,101 -2.6 5,280 4,198 25.8 Spain 11,545 30,662 -62.3 - 3,501 - Estonia 11,473 1,698 575.7 - 1,537 - UAE 11,046 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January-June 2025