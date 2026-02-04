 |  Login 
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 1.4 percent in 2025

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 11:34:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 77,453 metric tons, up by 26.1 percent compared to November and down by 39.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $43.99 million, increasing by 27.9 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 41.2 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 907,314 mt, down 1.4 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 7.5 percent to $518.93 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 306,747 mt, down 2.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 76,957 mt, down 5.8 percent year on year, and Australia with 70,857 mt, down 11.4 percent compared to 2024.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Romania  306,747  313,561 -2.2  24,383  76,045 -67.9
Bulgaria  76,957  81,653 -5.8  19,216  14,701  30.7
Australia  70,857  79,965 -11.4  6,733  7,488 -10.1
Libya  52,342  5,708  817.0  -    5,700 -
Italy  44,144  32,858  34.3  4,350  28 >1,000.0
Bosnia-Herzegovina  42,711  45,764 -6.7  -    -   -
Kosovo  37,946  27,366  38.7  3,122  -   -
Serbia  30,789  8,914  245.4  2,265  -   -
Chile  22,649  19,201  18.0  -  5,316 -
Spain  19,486  39,917 -51.2  4,492  35  >1,000.0

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - 2025


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

