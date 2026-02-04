Turkey’s wire rod exports down 1.4 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 77,453 metric tons, up by 26.1 percent compared to November and down by 39.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $43.99 million, increasing by 27.9 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 41.2 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey 's wire rod exports amounted to 907,314 mt, down 1.4 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 7.5 percent to $518.93 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 306,747 mt, down 2.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 76,957 mt, down 5.8 percent year on year, and Australia with 70,857 mt, down 11.4 percent compared to 2024.

Turkey ’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 306,747 313,561 -2.2 24,383 76,045 -67.9 Bulgaria 76,957 81,653 -5.8 19,216 14,701 30.7 Australia 70,857 79,965 -11.4 6,733 7,488 -10.1 Libya 52,342 5,708 817.0 - 5,700 - Italy 44,144 32,858 34.3 4,350 28 >1,000.0 Bosnia-Herzegovina 42,711 45,764 -6.7 - - - Kosovo 37,946 27,366 38.7 3,122 - - Serbia 30,789 8,914 245.4 2,265 - - Chile 22,649 19,201 18.0 - 5,316 - Spain 19,486 39,917 -51.2 4,492 35 >1,000.0

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - 2025