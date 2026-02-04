Turkey’s wire rod exports down 1.4 percent in 2025

In December last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 77,453 metric tons, up by 26.1 percent compared to November and down by 39.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $43.99 million, increasing by 27.9 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 41.2 percent year on year.
In 2025, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 907,314 mt, down 1.4 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 7.5 percent to $518.93 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s wire rod exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 306,747 mt, down 2.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Bulgaria with 76,957 mt, down 5.8 percent year on year, and Australia with 70,857 mt, down 11.4 percent compared to 2024.
Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in 2025:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|2025
|2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|December 2025
|December 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|306,747
|313,561
|-2.2
|24,383
|76,045
|-67.9
|Bulgaria
|76,957
|81,653
|-5.8
|19,216
|14,701
|30.7
|Australia
|70,857
|79,965
|-11.4
|6,733
|7,488
|-10.1
|Libya
|52,342
|5,708
|817.0
|-
|5,700
|-
|Italy
|44,144
|32,858
|34.3
|4,350
|28
|>1,000.0
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|42,711
|45,764
|-6.7
|-
|-
|-
|Kosovo
|37,946
|27,366
|38.7
|3,122
|-
|-
|Serbia
|30,789
|8,914
|245.4
|2,265
|-
|-
|Chile
|22,649
|19,201
|18.0
|-
|5,316
|-
|Spain
|19,486
|39,917
|-51.2
|4,492
|35
|>1,000.0