Turkey’s wire rod exports down 2.1 percent in January-September

Monday, 07 November 2022 12:27:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 20.6 percent year on year to 157,795 metric tons, up 7.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $106.75 million, up 4.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 1.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.06 million metric tons, down 2.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $850.23 million, increasing by 10.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 226,974 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 120,863 metric tons and the Netherlands with 80,171 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

226,974

202,857

11.89

29,432

21,433

37.32

Romania

120,863

58,007

108.36

24,544

11,605

111.50

Netherlands

80,171

147,657

-45.70

1,751

-

-

Senegal

65,402

17,792

267.59

11,783

-

-

Canada

49,895

44,988

10.91

7,133

8,713

-18.13

Morocco

43,570

25,339

71.95

15,955

216

7286.57

Ivory Coast

42,552

41,450

2.66

4,694

1,007

366.14

Haiti

35,709

32,829

8.77

6,958

-

-

Italy

35,476

32,469

9.26

2,985

11,094

-73.09

Bulgaria

32,187

10,228

214.69

13,870

8,245

68.22

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September:


