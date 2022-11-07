Turkey’s wire rod exports down 2.1 percent in January-September

Monday, 07 November 2022 12:27:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 20.6 percent year on year to 157,795 metric tons, up 7.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $106.75 million, up 4.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 1.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.06 million metric tons, down 2.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $850.23 million, increasing by 10.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 226,974 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 120,863 metric tons and the Netherlands with 80,171 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 226,974 202,857 11.89 29,432 21,433 37.32 Romania 120,863 58,007 108.36 24,544 11,605 111.50 Netherlands 80,171 147,657 -45.70 1,751 - - Senegal 65,402 17,792 267.59 11,783 - - Canada 49,895 44,988 10.91 7,133 8,713 -18.13 Morocco 43,570 25,339 71.95 15,955 216 7286.57 Ivory Coast 42,552 41,450 2.66 4,694 1,007 366.14 Haiti 35,709 32,829 8.77 6,958 - - Italy 35,476 32,469 9.26 2,985 11,094 -73.09 Bulgaria 32,187 10,228 214.69 13,870 8,245 68.22

