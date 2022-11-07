Turkey’s wire rod exports down 2.1 percent in January-September

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's wire rod exports increased by 20.6 percent year on year to 157,795 metric tons, up 7.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $106.75 million, up 4.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 1.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021.
Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 1.06 million metric tons, down 2.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $850.23 million, increasing by 10.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 226,974 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 120,863 metric tons and the Netherlands with 80,171 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-September 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2022
|
January-September 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2022
|
September 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
226,974
|
202,857
|
11.89
|
29,432
|
21,433
|
37.32
|
Romania
|
120,863
|
58,007
|
108.36
|
24,544
|
11,605
|
111.50
|
Netherlands
|
80,171
|
147,657
|
-45.70
|
1,751
|
-
|
-
|
Senegal
|
65,402
|
17,792
|
267.59
|
11,783
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
49,895
|
44,988
|
10.91
|
7,133
|
8,713
|
-18.13
|
Morocco
|
43,570
|
25,339
|
71.95
|
15,955
|
216
|
7286.57
|
Ivory Coast
|
42,552
|
41,450
|
2.66
|
4,694
|
1,007
|
366.14
|
Haiti
|
35,709
|
32,829
|
8.77
|
6,958
|
-
|
-
|
Italy
|
35,476
|
32,469
|
9.26
|
2,985
|
11,094
|
-73.09
|
Bulgaria
|
32,187
|
10,228
|
214.69
|
13,870
|
8,245
|
68.22
