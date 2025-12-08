 |  Login 
Exports of wire rod from Brazil increase while imports decline in November

Monday, 08 December 2025 17:54:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil reached 15,400 mt in November, against 10,100 mt in October, according to foreign trade authority SECEX.

Destinations in November were South American countries (7,200 mt at $581/mt), Guatemala (6,300 mt at $525/mt), the US (1,700 mt at $748/mt), and Canada (200 mt at $918/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were Gerdau (9,000 mt) and ArcelorMittal (6,400 mt).

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 6,500 mt of wire rod in November, against 21,200 mt in October.

The origins of the imports were China (4,800 mt at $478/mt), Egypt (1,100 mt at $588/mt), and Germany (600 mt at $904/mt), also FOB conditions.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Brazil South America Steelmaking 

