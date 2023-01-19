Turkey’s wire rod exports down 13.9 percent in January-November

Thursday, 19 January 2023 12:30:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s wire rod exports decreased by 51.5 percent year on year to 54,578 metric tons, down 22.1 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $39.15 million, down 18.9 percent month on month and by 55.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 1.13 million metric tons, down 13.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $894.09 million, dropping by 6.3 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 265,325 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 124,563 metric tons and Senegal with 73,088 metric tons.

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in January-November 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2022 January-November 2021 Y-o-y change (%) November 2022 November 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 265,325 252,562 +5.05 29,846 23,383 +27.64 Romania 124,563 65,070 +91.43 4,790 - - Senegal 73,088 29,011 +151.93 - 5,619 - Morocco 51,199 25,339 +102.06 ­- - - Canada 51,076 49,468 +3.25 - 365 - Netherlands 50,147 147,839 -66.08 - - - Ivory Coast 42,656 56,075 -23.93 - 536 - Haiti 41,608 45,898 -9.35 - 13,069 - Bulgaria 36,996 10,279 +259.92 2,852 - - Italy 35,662 38,426 -7.19 206 - -

