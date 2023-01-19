﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 13.9 percent in January-November

Thursday, 19 January 2023 12:30:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year Turkey’s wire rod exports decreased by 51.5 percent year on year to 54,578 metric tons, down 22.1 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $39.15 million, down 18.9 percent month on month and by 55.0 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 1.13 million metric tons, down 13.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $894.09 million, dropping by 6.3 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 265,325 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 124,563 metric tons and Senegal with 73,088 metric tons.

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations in January-November 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2022

January-November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2022

November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

265,325

252,562

+5.05

29,846

23,383

+27.64

Romania

124,563

65,070

+91.43

4,790

-

-

Senegal

73,088

29,011

+151.93

-

5,619

-

Morocco

51,199

25,339

+102.06

­-

-

-

Canada

51,076

49,468

+3.25

-

365

-

Netherlands

50,147

147,839

-66.08

-

-

-

Ivory Coast

42,656

56,075

-23.93

-

536

-

Haiti

41,608

45,898

-9.35

-

13,069

-

Bulgaria

36,996

10,279

+259.92

2,852

-

-

Italy

35,662

38,426

-7.19

206

-

-

