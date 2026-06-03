Turkey’s wire rod exports down 10.4 percent in January-April 2026, Romania leads with 6.6 percent decrease

In April this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 64,740 metric tons, down by 51.2 percent compared to March and up by 35.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $37.60 million, decreasing by 50.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 31.3 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 301,501 mt, down 10.4 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 10.6 percent to $175.21 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s wire rod exports - Last 12 months

According to the latest data, when comparing the countries that imported the most wire rod from Turkey in the January-April period last year with this year’s top 10, the list remained largely similar, though there were notable changes in the rankings. Romania maintained its leading position, despite a 6.6 percent year-on-year decline in its imports from Turkey to 116,559 mt. Australia and Bosnia-Herzegovina moved up the ranking with strong increases, while Libya fell from second place to ninth amid a 75.5 percent year-on-year decrease. Spain, the UAE and Haiti, which were among the top 10 last year, dropped out of the list this year, while Chile, Serbia and Albania entered the top 10.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 116,559 124,817 -6.6 2,160 - - Australia 43,074 20,485 110.3 10,740 7,689 39.7 Bulgaria 25,014 24,223 3.3 - - -100.0 Bosnia-Herzegovina 24,948 10,866 129.6 17,229 4,933 249.2 Kosovo 16,943 16,602 2.1 11,536 3,879 197.4 Italy 9,197 18,768 -51.0 208 - >1000.0 Chile 9,000 7,478 20.4 7,359 6,334 16.2 Serbia 8,226 3,441 139.0 1,000 1,808 -44.7 Libya 6,522 26,665 -75.5 3,498 11,000 -68.2 Albania 5,027 4,640 8.3 534 1,846 -71.1

Shares in Turkey’s wire rod exports - January - April 2026