Turkey's wire rod exports down 0.1 percent in H1 2026

In June this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 134,848 metric tons, up by 46.1 percent compared to May and by 17.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $82.72 million, increasing by 50.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.6 percent year on year.

In the first half of 2026, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 528,570 mt, down 0.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 2.6 percent to $312.72 million, both year on year.

Turkey's wire rod exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 196,473 mt, down 11.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Australia with 73,184 mt, up 142.9 percent year on year and Bosnia-Herzegovina with 51,513 mt, up 271.2 percent compared to the same period.

Turkey's top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 196,473 221,251 -11.2 51,557 66,718 -22.7 Australia 73,184 30,128 142.9 13,120 1,676 682.7 Bosnia-Herzegovina 51,513 13,876 271.2 10,433 2,986 249.4 Bulgaria 25,112 41,743 -39.8 98 11,391 -99.1 Kosovo 22,081 18,752 17.8 2,750 1,543 78.2 Palestine 21,914 - - 11,865 - - Libya 17,625 31,667 -44.3 5,102 5,000 2.0 Italy 14,795 34,387 -57.0 5,598 6,554 -14.6 Serbia 11,446 7,126 60.6 3,199 - - Chile 10,235 12,747 -19.7 1,235 5,269 -76.6

Shares in Turkey's wire rod exports - January-June 2026