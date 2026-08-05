Turkey's wire rod exports down 0.1 percent in H1 2026

In June this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 134,848 metric tons, up by 46.1 percent compared to May and by 17.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $82.72 million, increasing by 50.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 28.6 percent year on year.
In the first half of 2026, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 528,570 mt, down 0.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 2.6 percent to $312.72 million, both year on year.
Turkey's wire rod exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 196,473 mt, down 11.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by Australia with 73,184 mt, up 142.9 percent year on year and Bosnia-Herzegovina with 51,513 mt, up 271.2 percent compared to the same period.
Turkey's top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-June period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-June 2026
|January-June 2025
|Y-o-y change (%)
|June 2026
|June 2025
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Romania
|196,473
|221,251
|-11.2
|51,557
|66,718
|-22.7
|Australia
|73,184
|30,128
|142.9
|13,120
|1,676
|682.7
|Bosnia-Herzegovina
|51,513
|13,876
|271.2
|10,433
|2,986
|249.4
|Bulgaria
|25,112
|41,743
|-39.8
|98
|11,391
|-99.1
|Kosovo
|22,081
|18,752
|17.8
|2,750
|1,543
|78.2
|Palestine
|21,914
|-
|-
|11,865
|-
|-
|Libya
|17,625
|31,667
|-44.3
|5,102
|5,000
|2.0
|Italy
|14,795
|34,387
|-57.0
|5,598
|6,554
|-14.6
|Serbia
|11,446
|7,126
|60.6
|3,199
|-
|-
|Chile
|10,235
|12,747
|-19.7
|1,235
|5,269
|-76.6