Turkey's wire rod export growth accelerates to 16.1 percent in January-September 2026

In September this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 132,908 mt, up by 49.7 percent month on month and 45.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Revenue from these exports totaled $79.64 million, increasing by 49.7 percent compared to August and by 56.1 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of 2026, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 829,563 mt, up 16.1 percent, while their value increased by 20.6 percent to $494.76 million, both year on year.

September strengthens Turkey's cumulative export growth

September's strong performance lifted cumulative export growth from 11.8 percent in January-August to 16.1 percent in January-September. Romania remained Turkey's leading destination with 249,410 mt, although exports edged down by 1.8 percent year on year. September shipments to Romania increased by 16.2 percent to 35,311 mt, narrowing the cumulative decline. Australia ranked second with 131,899 mt, up 176.7 percent, while Bosnia-Herzegovina followed with 72,421 mt, up 137.0 percent.

Egypt remained one of the fastest-growing destinations, with exports surging from a low base of 1,498 mt to 70,291 mt. September shipments reached 15,522 mt, compared with just 6 mt a year earlier. Palestine moved up to fifth place with 55,596 mt in January-September, including 23,031 mt in September, while no shipments had been recorded in the corresponding periods of 2025. Among the top destinations, Palestine recorded the largest absolute increase in September, followed by Australia and Egypt.

By contrast, exports to Bulgaria decreased by 34.0 percent to 36,812 mt, while shipments to Italy and Libya fell by 53.8 percent and 66.3 percent, respectively. Kosovo remained slightly above last year on a cumulative basis, up 4.1 percent, but September shipments dropped by 92.5 percent year on year. Australia recorded the largest absolute annual increase in January-September, adding about 84,231 mt, followed by Egypt with 68,793 mt and Palestine with 55,596 mt. These gains more than offset weakness in several traditional markets.

Turkey's top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-September period of 2026:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) September 2026 September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 249,410 254,029 -1.8 35,311 30,380 16.2 Australia 131,899 47,668 176.7 19,382 3,396 470.7 Bosnia-Herzegovina 72,421 30,559 137.0 8,103 7,037 15.1 Egypt 70,291 1,498 >1000.0 15,522 6 >1000.0 Palestine 55,596 - - 23,031 - - Bulgaria 36,812 55,752 -34.0 11,699 14,009 -16.5 Kosovo 30,259 29,075 4.1 285 3,782 -92.5 Italy 18,304 39,632 -53.8 3,497 3,218 8.7 Libya 17,625 52,340 -66.3 - 4,891 -100.0 Syria 15,168 15,880 -4.5 81 1,795 -95.5

Shares in Turkey's wire rod exports - January-September 2026