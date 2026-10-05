Turkey's wire rod export growth accelerates to 11.8 percent in January-August 2026, Romania and Australia drive growth

In August this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 88,703 mt, up by 11.9 percent month on month and 106.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Revenue from these exports totaled $53.16 million, increasing by 7.7 percent compared to July and by 117.8 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of 2026, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 696,565 mt, up 11.8 percent, while their value increased by 15.6 percent to $415.07 million, both year on year.

Turkey's wire rod exports - last 12 months

August's annual increase lifted cumulative export growth from 4.8 percent in January-July to 11.8 percent in January-August. Romania remained Turkey's leading destination with 214,002 mt, although exports declined by 4.3 percent year on year, easing from a 9.3 percent decline in January-July as August shipments rose by 452.3 percent to 13,249 mt. Australia ranked second with 112,518 mt, up 154.2 percent, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 64,318 mt, up 173.4 percent. Bosnia-Herzegovina's cumulative growth slowed from 221.7 percent as August shipments fell by 32.1 percent.

Exports to Egypt increased by 3,570.8 percent to 54,769 mt from a low comparison base of 1,492 mt, keeping the country in fourth place. August shipments reached 27,697 mt, accounting for 31.2 percent of Turkey's monthly exports, while no shipments had been recorded in August 2025.

Exports to Bulgaria decreased by 39.8 percent to 25,112 mt, shipments to Libya fell by 62.9 percent to 17,625 mt, and exports to Italy declined by 59.3 percent to 14,807 mt. No shipments to these three markets were recorded in August. These losses limited cumulative growth, while Australia recorded the largest absolute annual increase among destinations, adding 68,246 mt, followed by Egypt with 53,277 mt and Bosnia-Herzegovina with 40,796 mt.

Turkey's top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-August period of 2026:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 214,002 223,649 -4.3 13,249 2,399 452.3 Australia 112,518 44,272 154.2 10,016 4,954 102.2 Bosnia-Herzegovina 64,318 23,522 173.4 3,034 4,470 -32.1 Egypt 54,769 1,492 >1000.0 27,697 - - Palestine 32,571 - - 10,890 - - Kosovo 29,974 25,292 18.5 6,084 4,603 32.2 Bulgaria 25,112 41,743 -39.8 - - - Libya 17,625 47,449 -62.9 - 7,892 -100.0 Syria 15,087 14,085 7.1 387 3,946 -90.2 Italy 14,807 36,414 -59.3 - 2,027 -100.0

Shares in Turkey's wire rod exports - January-August 2026