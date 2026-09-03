Romania remains Turkey's top wire rod market in January-July 2026 despite lower shipments

In July this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 79,320 metric tons, down by 41.2 percent compared to June and up by 55.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $49.36 million, decreasing by 40.2 percent compared to the previous month and up by 65.6 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 607,902 mt, up 4.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 8.1 percent to $361.93 million, both year on year.

Turkey's wire rod exports - last 12 months

By market, the most notable development was that Romania maintained its position as by far Turkey's largest wire rod export destination despite the decline. Exports to Romania decreased by 9.3 percent year on year to 200,753 mt, but the country still ranked first in total exports. By contrast, exports to Australia increased by 160.7 percent to 102,501 mt, moving the country up to second place and making it one of the main drivers of the overall increase. The 221.7 percent rise in exports to Bosnia-Herzegovina to 61,284 mt was also notable.

One of the sharpest increases was recorded in Egypt. Exports to Egypt rose by 1,716.9 percent year on year to 27,107 mt, while shipments to this country in July surged by 4,393.5 percent to 17,943 mt, strongly supporting monthly performance. In addition, the 21,681 mt shipped to Palestine, to which no exports had been recorded in the same period last year, was another important change in the market distribution.

By contrast, exports to Bulgaria decreased by 39.8 percent to 25,112 mt, exports to Libya fell by 55.4 percent to 17,625 mt, and exports to Italy declined by 56.9 percent to 14,807 mt. These decreases limited the overall growth despite strong increases in Australia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Egypt.

Turkey's top 10 wire rod export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 200,753 221,251 -9.3 4,283 - - Australia 102,501 39,318 160.7 29,318 9,190 219.0 Bosnia-Herzegovina 61,284 19,052 221.7 9,788 5,176 89.1 Egypt 27,107 1,492 >1000.0 17,943 399 >1000.0 Bulgaria 25,112 41,743 -39.8 - - - Kosovo 23,890 20,690 15.5 1,809 1,937 -6.6 Palestine 21,681 - - - - - Libya 17,625 39,557 -55.4 - 7,890 - Italy 14,807 34,387 -56.9 - - - Syria 14,701 10,140 45.0 4,473 1,496 199.0

Shares in Turkey's wire rod exports - January-July 2026