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Turkey's CRC imports down 3.4 percent in January-July 2026

Thursday, 10 September 2026 09:46:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 124,935 metric tons, down by 33.1 percent compared to June and down by 21.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $82.88 million, down by 27.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 24.5 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 701,554 mt, down by 3.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 6.8 percent to $466.48 million, both year on year.

Turkey's cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's largest CRC import source was China, which supplied 206,878 mt, up by 20.3 percent year on year. China was followed by S. Korea with 204,967 mt, down by 7.8 percent year on year, and Russia with 170,792 mt, down by 5.8 percent compared to the same period.

Turkey's top 10 CRC import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
China  206,878   172,040  20.3  61,780   54,958  12.4
S. Korea  204,967   222,202  -7.8  20,526   40,478  -49.3
Russia  170,792   181,308  -5.8  23,272   40,458  -42.5
France  51,732   28,438  81.9  7,599    4,573   66.2
Belgium  18,648   42,488  -56.1  2,931    3,637   -19.4
Austria  15,679   15,398  1.8  2,126    2,024   5.0
Spain  12,637   23,609  -46.5  3,201    5,652   -43.4
Sweden  6,459    6,999   -7.7  859   1,589   -46.0
Netherlands  5,163    9,534   -45.8  312   1,356   -77.0
Germany  4,561    10,067  -54.7  876   3,146   -72.2

Shares in Turkey's cold rolled coil imports - January-July 2026

Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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