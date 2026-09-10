Turkey's CRC imports down 3.4 percent in January-July 2026

In July this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 124,935 metric tons, down by 33.1 percent compared to June and down by 21.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $82.88 million, down by 27.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 24.5 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 701,554 mt, down by 3.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 6.8 percent to $466.48 million, both year on year.

Turkey's cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first seven months of the year, Turkey's largest CRC import source was China, which supplied 206,878 mt, up by 20.3 percent year on year. China was followed by S. Korea with 204,967 mt, down by 7.8 percent year on year, and Russia with 170,792 mt, down by 5.8 percent compared to the same period.

Turkey's top 10 CRC import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) China 206,878 172,040 20.3 61,780 54,958 12.4 S. Korea 204,967 222,202 -7.8 20,526 40,478 -49.3 Russia 170,792 181,308 -5.8 23,272 40,458 -42.5 France 51,732 28,438 81.9 7,599 4,573 66.2 Belgium 18,648 42,488 -56.1 2,931 3,637 -19.4 Austria 15,679 15,398 1.8 2,126 2,024 5.0 Spain 12,637 23,609 -46.5 3,201 5,652 -43.4 Sweden 6,459 6,999 -7.7 859 1,589 -46.0 Netherlands 5,163 9,534 -45.8 312 1,356 -77.0 Germany 4,561 10,067 -54.7 876 3,146 -72.2

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