South Korea remains top supplier as Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports rise slightly in H1 2026

In June this year, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 186,773 metric tons, up by 140.0 percent compared to May and up by 40.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $113.89 million, increasing by 123.3 percent compared to the previous month and up by 32.2 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 576,620 mt, up 1.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 1.8 percent to $383.60 million, both year on year. Despite the limited increase in tonnage, the decline in value indicates that the average import unit value weakened compared to last year.

Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest cold rolled flat steel import source was S. Korea, which supplied 184,441 mt, up 1.5 percent year on year. S. Korea was followed by Russia with 147,520 mt, up 4.7 percent year on year and China with 145,098 mt, up 23.9 percent compared to the same period. By supplier, the most notable change was seen in imports from China. Imports from China increased by 23.9 percent year on year to 145,098 mt, while June imports rose by 103.4 percent to 89,098 mt. This strong June performance significantly increased China's share in the first-half total. South Korea remained the largest supplier with 184,441 mt, while imports from Russia increased by 4.7 percent to 147,520 mt. The 84.9 percent rise in imports from France to 44,133 mt was also among the notable increases in the supply structure.

By contrast, imports from Belgium decreased by 59.5 percent to 15,717 mt, imports from Spain fell by 47.5 percent to 9,436 mt, imports from the Netherlands declined by 40.7 percent to 4,852 mt, and imports from Germany dropped by 46.8 percent to 3,685 mt. Overall, the data show that, although total imports increased only slightly in the first half of the year, the supply structure changed, with China, France, Russia and South Korea standing out, while some European suppliers recorded significant losses.

Turkey's top 10 cold rolled flat steel import sources in the January-June period:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2026 January-June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) June 2026 June 2025 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 184,441 181,724 1.5 37,753 31,319 20.5 Russia 147,520 140,850 4.7 42,066 36,770 14.4 China 145,098 117,082 23.9 89,098 43,794 103.4 France 44,133 23,864 84.9 8,871 4,367 103.1 Belgium 15,717 38,851 -59.5 2,941 4,643 -36.7 Austria 13,553 13,374 1.3 3,070 1,952 57.2 Spain 9,436 17,957 -47.5 543 3,398 -84.0 Sweden 5,600 5,410 3.5 1,552 1,291 20.2 Netherlands 4,852 8,178 -40.7 403 1,691 -76.2 Germany 3,685 6,921 -46.8 447 3,683 -87.9

Shares in Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports - January-June 2026