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Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports down 10.2 percent in January-May as China and Belgium lose ground

Monday, 13 July 2026 12:10:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 77,830 metric tons, down by four percent compared to April and down by 22.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $51.02 million, decreasing by 11.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 25.5 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 389,847 mt, down 10.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 11.4 percent to $269.70 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - last 12 months

In the January-May period of 2025, South Korea, Russia, China, Belgium and France stood out among Turkey’s main cold rolled flat steel import sources, while the top three positions remained unchanged in the same period of 2026, although the tonnage picture changed. South Korea remained the largest supplier despite a 2.5 percent year-on-year decline to 146,688 mt, while imports from Russia increased by 1.3 percent to 105,454 mt. Imports from China fell by 23.6 percent to 55,999 mt, though the country maintained its third-place position. By contrast, imports from France increased by 80.9 percent to 35,261 mt, moving the country up to fourth place, while imports from Belgium decreased by 62.7 percent to 12,777 mt. Overall, the 10.2 percent year-on-year decline in Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports was mainly driven by lower shipments from China and Belgium, while France significantly increased its share in the supplier ranking.

Turkey’s top 10 cold rolled flat steel import sources in the January-May period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-May 2026 January-May 2025 Y-o-y change (%) May 2026 May 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
S. Korea 146,688  150,405  -2.5 21,393  39,587  -46.0
Russia 105,454  104,081  1.3 38,593  32,420  19.0
China 55,999  73,287  -23.6 6,304  9,112  -30.8
France 35,261  19,497  80.9 5,696  6,085  -6.4
Belgium 12,777  34,208  -62.7 2,230  2,457  -9.2
Austria 10,483  11,422  -8.2 1,211  2,242  -46.0
Spain 8,893  14,558  -38.9 457  2,742  -83.4
Netherlands 4,449  6,488  -31.4 586  1,374  -57.4
Sweden 4,048  4,118  -1.7 321  1,290  -75.2
Germany 3,239  3,238  - 766  883  -13.2

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - January-May 2026


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

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