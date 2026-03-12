 |  Login 
Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports down 32.6 percent in January 2026

Thursday, 12 March 2026 11:27:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel import volume increased by 13 percent month on month and decreased by 32.6 year on year to 69,547 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $49.72 million, up 11 percent month on month and down 30.4 percent year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 30,702 mt of cold rolled flat steel from South Korea, down 26.1 percent, with South Korea ranking as Turkey's leading cold rolled flat steel import source, ahead of China which supplied 15,572 mt in the given month and Russia which supplied 7,019 mt, up 48.3 percent and down 61.9 percent year on year, respectively.

Turkey's top 10 cold rolled flat steel import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)    
  January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
South Korea  30,702  41,548 -26.1
China  15,572  10,497 48.3
Russia  7,019  18,413 -61.9
France  5,485  5,278 3.9
Belgium  3,531  17,198 -79.5
Austria  2,702  2,318 16.6
Sweden  1,201  909 32.2
Spain  903  2,056 -56.1
Italy  755  2,182 -65.4
Germany  742  531 39.8

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - January 2026


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

