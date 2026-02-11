 |  Login 
Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports up 29 percent in 2025

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 11:19:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December 2025, Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 61,547 metric tons, down by 47.1 percent compared to November and by 32.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $44.77 million, decreasing by 37 percent compared to the previous month and down by 29.7 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 1.19 million mt, up 29 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 10.9 percent to $817.96 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - last 12 months

In 2025, Turkey’s largest cold rolled flat steel import source was South Korea, which supplied 386,724 mt, up 44.2 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 313,977 mt, up 76.9 percent year on year, and China with 247,612 mt, up 41.3 percent compared to 2024.

Turkey’s top 10 cold rolled flat steel import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
S. Korea  386,724  268,211 44.2  25,334  47,665 -46.8
Russia  313,977  177,505 76.9  8,582  14,947 -42.6
China  247,612  175,276 41.3  11,618  3,174 266.1
Belgium  68,052  48,599 40.0  5,286  5,622 -6.0
France  47,090  56,783 -17.1  4,011  3,264 22.9
Spain  44,695  60,051 -25.6  2,055  1,793 14.7
Austria  25,799  32,770 -21.3  1,648  3,480 -52.6
Netherlands  14,569  27,056 -46.2  596  2,706 -78.0
Germany  14,024  9,212 52.2  1,078  501 115.1
Sweden  13,166  8,690 51.5  866  490 76.7

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - 2025


