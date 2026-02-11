Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports up 29 percent in 2025

In December 2025, Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 61,547 metric tons, down by 47.1 percent compared to November and by 32.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $44.77 million, decreasing by 37 percent compared to the previous month and down by 29.7 percent year on year.

In 2025, Turkey 's cold rolled flat steel imports amounted to 1.19 million mt, up 29 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 10.9 percent to $817.96 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - last 12 months

In 2025, Turkey ’s largest cold rolled flat steel import source was South Korea, which supplied 386,724 mt, up 44.2 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 313,977 mt, up 76.9 percent year on year, and China with 247,612 mt, up 41.3 percent compared to 2024.

Turkey ’s top 10 cold rolled flat steel import sources in 2025:

Country Amount (mt) 2025 2024 Y-o-y change (%) December 2025 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 386,724 268,211 44.2 25,334 47,665 -46.8 Russia 313,977 177,505 76.9 8,582 14,947 -42.6 China 247,612 175,276 41.3 11,618 3,174 266.1 Belgium 68,052 48,599 40.0 5,286 5,622 -6.0 France 47,090 56,783 -17.1 4,011 3,264 22.9 Spain 44,695 60,051 -25.6 2,055 1,793 14.7 Austria 25,799 32,770 -21.3 1,648 3,480 -52.6 Netherlands 14,569 27,056 -46.2 596 2,706 -78.0 Germany 14,024 9,212 52.2 1,078 501 115.1 Sweden 13,166 8,690 51.5 866 490 76.7

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports - 2025